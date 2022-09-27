Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM Radio

Doral Florida,

Darius V. Daughtry is a Poet, Social Critic, and Educator working to bring art to all communities. He was a guest recently on OVM Radio sharing the vision of how the arts can unlock our potential with Host Elaine Enriquez.

Darius V. Daughtry on OVM Radio Darius Daughtry

Earlier this year, Daughtry, who uses the power of the written and spoken word to inspire young lives and build stronger communities, gave a TEDx Talk that was pure poetry. It illustrated the power of the spoken and written word to guide people through life’s difficulties — and advocated for equitable access to arts programming and education. His talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx

Daughtry has over a decade worth of experience in South Florida and beyond, committing himself to use the arts as a vehicle for change. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Art Prevails Project , a performing arts organization dedicated to expanding cultural conversation through theatrical performance, arts education, and community engagement. Darius has spearheaded literacy initiatives with NFL Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor and poet and actor, Omari Hardwick.​

Darius has been commissioned to write, perform, and conduct workshops for various organizations: The Poetry Foundation, The U.S. Naval Academy, O, Miami, City of Fort Lauderdale, Miami-Dade Schools, Broward Schools, and more.​

And he has written and directed performances for numerous groups and organizations — Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward Cultural Division, ArtServe, Old Dillard Museum, The World Aids Museum, and more.​

And the Walls Came Tumbling, Darius’ debut poetry collection published by Omiokun Books, is available for purchase. And you can catch his TEDx talk all over the internet.