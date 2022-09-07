5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X Talk

Hollywood, FL
Earlier this year Darius V. Daughtry, an educator, playwright, and poet who uses the power of the written and spoken word to inspire young lives and build stronger communities gave a TEDx Talk that was pure poetry. It illustrated the power of the spoken and written word to guide people through life’s difficulties — and advocated for equitable access to arts programming and education. Daughtry is also the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the Art Prevails Project, a performing and literary arts organization whose mission is to cultivate community by creating equitable access to arts programming and education. His talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
Since that Tedx Talk Daughtry has produced and directed a successful play called Merchants of Venice at the new Victory Black Box Theatre in Fort Lauderdale, a Staged Reading called Seeking at Broward Center for Performing Arts, organized Writing Workshops and Creative Networking Events in various communities and has curated dozens of other youth arts-related projects on his literary plate.
Daughtry shared 5 Takeaways from that Ted X Talk and explained what inspired it, and what he thinks is still lacking in the Arts World.
5 Takeaways from Darius Daughtry’s Ted X Talk:
- Exposure to the arts increases self-confidence, self-awareness, and empathy
- Arts and culture integrated into traditional education can be transformational
- Poetry is for everyone and does not just consist of old, dead white men
- Access to arts and culture is a human right that should be invested in
- Write it out: put your pen to the paper to help you get through the ups and downs of life
-end-
