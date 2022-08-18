Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote Event

Dr. Jeff Rocker Celebrity Therapist City of North Miami Beach & Rocker Management

Miami, FL

The City of North Miami Beach will present Rock the Vote on Sunday, August 21st, 2022. This free community event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater (located at 16501 NE 16th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162).

For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way people use pop culture, music, art, and technology to engage young people in the voting process.

At this year’s Rock the Vote event Dr. Jeff J.Rocker, Celebrity Therapist, will receive the Key to the City acknowledging his national and regional work in the mental health space, especially with youth via his Hip Hop Therapy Workshops. Recently the City of North Miami Beach honored Dr. Jeff Rocker with a special proclamation and Special Day.

“ Dr, Jeff Rocker is a product of North Miami Beach and understands the power of advocacy and giving back. His commitment to enhancing the mental health of our community is admirable and well worth recognizing.,” Commissoiner Daniela Jean.

“I am honored to be receiving the Key to the City at such an important event as Rock The Vote. I know when I leave the voter booth I feel energized, positive, and empowered. Everyone should Rock the Vote. It’s your right and it’s good for mental health,” said Rocker.

Rock the Vote will be hosted by Supa Cindy, 99 Jamz on-air radio personality and host.

During the event, residents will have the opportunity to check voter registration status, participate in voter education workshops, receive citizenship information, and enter giveaways. Guests will also be able to enjoy a Kid’s Zone, food trucks, a stroll off between different Greek organizations, and a special appearance by Trina, a Miami-based rapper, songwriter, and radio personality. One lucky guest who brings the most people to register to vote will receive a free laptop at the end of the evening.

“Voting helps our community empower itself. Representation still matters” says Commissioner Daniela Jean.

This event is free and open to the community. For additional event information, contact the City of North Miami Beach at 305–948–2900. To register online for the Rock the Vote event, visit RockTheVoteNMB.Eventbrite.com .

To interview Dr. Jeff Rocker contact She Got Game Media at (305) 520–9703 or email sggmedia305@gmail.com.