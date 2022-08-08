North Miami Beach, FL

Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami Beach

Miami Mental Health Therapist Recognized for his Work with Celebrities and Youth

North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean and Dr. Jeff Rocker

Dr. Jeff Rocker aka The Celebrity Therapist was honored with his own day on July 29th, 2022 during a Healthy Mind Healthy Body Forum, sponsored by the city of North Miami Beach. The Proclamation begins with…On this day, the City of North Miami Beach has declared July 29, 2022, as "Dr. Jeff Rocker Day."

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the community I grew up in and served for many years, said Dr. Rocker. Thank you to the City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Daniela Jean for allowing me to continue serving this community I love so much every year."

Dr. Rocker has established a team of diverse individuals that are changing the world's perspective on mental health one community at a time. His team does multiple outreach programs for these communities to help dispel the myths about therapy and remove the stigma around mental health.
One of the outreach programs that Dr. Rocker created is called Hip Hop Therapy. This is an interactive workshop done in high schools across South Florida. His goal is for students to have a safe space to express themselves in an unconventional manner. Growing up with a musical background, this program is one that truly resonates with him on a personal level.

"Hip hop encourages resilience and self-healing. In schools and other mental health environments, a few studies have discussed the use of hip-hop as a socially responsive therapy service. The participation of African American and Latin teens in hip-hop music conversations has always succeeded over conventional approaches as a means of fostering calming discourse, finding changes in peer relations, and a penchant for hip-hop-based therapy," said Dr. Rocker.

Dr. Jeff Rocker completed his Ph.D. in Marriage and Family therapy from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Jeff is presently Certified as a National Certified Counselor, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, and Licensed Professional Counselor. He obtained his Master's from Nova Southeastern and his Bachelor's from Bethune Cookman University.

Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Proclamation

