Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free Thinker

"A jack of all trades is a master of none but often times better than a master of one." — William Shakespeare

It's one of Tatiana Blades's favorite quotes and how she thinks of her various brands in entertainment. Best known in Miami for her role as Owner and Director of avant-garde talent and production agency, AURA Entertainment , Blades ventured boldly into an industry infatuated with the easy sale of a good-looking talent and revealing costumes to setting a new standard by providing authentic acts, quality performers, and custom wardrobe and costuming. In the first quarter of 2022, AURA was notified it had qualified as number one of the three top entertainment agencies in South Florida.

But this multi-disciplinary artist is also becoming a force in music. Proclaimed in the Spring 2022 Venice Magazine as "Rock Royalty" leading her band, The Collektives , she has earned a reputation for leading with incredible power and a distinctive voice that holds synonymous with the Blades surname. Her musical inclinations and talents don't fall far from the proverbial tree. She is the daughter of Grammy singer and songwriter, Robert Blades ; niece to actor/ political activist and salsa legend, Ruben Blades, and granddaughter to pianist and singer, Anoland Diaz-Blades.

In 2018 the universe aligned to allow more time to attend local music gatherings where she met who would become her future band mates. Finding familiar comfort in music, she began feeling comfortable and identifying her style. Her voice earned quick notoriety for renditions of cult rock classics "Zombie" and "Creep". 2020 offered that "unintended hiatus" from all things social allowing her and the band time to write and release original music: "Letting Go", "Honky Tonk", All Within Me" ( a song gaining recognition and airplay for its honesty and positive outlook on life's woe) and most recently "IDK What Love Is". 2022 seems to be a promising year filled with new experiences, stages, and cities.

Catch Tatiana and The Collektives as regularly featured performers at Monty's Sunset in South Beach, Bar Nancy, and other popular South Florida Music Venues. Their goal is to eventually tour and play Red Rocks, one of Tatiana's favorite music venues.

