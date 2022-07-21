Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Cathleen Dean Brings New Documentary Wade in the Water to Miami Youth Film Festival

Wade in the Water Documentary Urgent Inc.

South Florida Filmmaker Cathleen Dean won an Emmy award for her deep-dive exploration into Black Florida’s fight for the right to swim. ‘Wade in the Water Drowning in Racism,’ brings to life the 1960’s Civil Rights protests that desegregated the state’s beaches and swimming pools.

Now the Miami-based youth organization Urgent Inc. has invited the Emmy-award-winning filmmaker to screen her film at their Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival this summer.

‘Wade in the Water Drowning in Racism,’ will be shown to the community on July 22nd at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater in North Miami Beach City Hall.

The festival theme this year is: What a time to be Aligned: Celebrating Voices of Impact.

‘I believe this film certainly embodies the mission of our festival, inspiring our youth filmmakers as it pertains to highlighting works of community impact, social change, social justice, and just the awareness of social issues that must be brought to the forefront through media empowerment,’ said Youth Film Festival Director Joey LaMar Ashley, M.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every day, there are nearly 10,000 accidental drownings in the U.S… That’s 3,500 people every year who die in water. The numbers show another astonishing fact: the fatal-drowning rate of Black children is 5.5 times higher than white children in pools. Why? It’s a complex question among the culprits; institutional racism, myths and stereotypes, and inherited fear of drowning.

Dean says she hopes her documentary serves as an agent for change and enlightenment, especially for youth. “I am honored to participate and screen my film Wade in the Water at the 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival. I hope the documentary can be a source of inspiration and impact for youth in our community and beyond,” she said.

What: Spotlight Film Screening + Q&A Session: Wade in the Water — Drowning in Racism

Who: Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Cathleen Dean, Director of Wade in the Water Drowning in Racism

When: Official Date: Friday, July 22nd

Official Time:1:15 PM — 2:00 PM

Where: Venue Location: Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater in North Miami Beach City Hall. Address Location: 17011 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

About Cathleen Dean

Cathleen Dean David

Cathleen Dean is an Emmy award-winning American film director, producer, and photographer who creates innovative work inspired by her experiences in South Florida. Dean captivates audiences by bringing her characters to life. She approaches her work from an anthropological point of view, aiming to uncover historical truths that have been lost, forgotten, or hidden with time. Dean is the founder of BlackCat Media LLC.

Cathleen has a BA in History from Columbia University and an MFA from the University of Miami in Major Motion Pictures

She is most known for her films Runway Afrique, Wade in the Water: Drowning in Racism, and Being. She has received multiple awards such as:

Roxbury Film Festival Best Documentary Short

Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival Best Short Film

Miami Film Festival Best use of archival footage in a film

Miami Fashion Film Festival Best Fashion Doc

and an EMMY from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

About Urgent Inc

URGENT, Inc. is an award-winning 501 © (3) Miami, FL based

creative youth development organization dedicated to

the mission of empowering young minds to transform their

communities.

Created in 2016, URGENT, Inc.‘s Miami 4 Social Change

Youth Film Festival (M4SC) is an international youth film

festival that celebrates and fosters the creativity of

filmmakers 24 years old and younger from here in Miami

and from around the world. M4SC encourages the talent of

young filmmakers and elevates diverse youth voices who are

using film to shine a light on issues that they care about.