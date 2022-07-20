Seeking- A New Play Reading Directed by Darius V. Daughtry Comes to Broward Center this Summer

Seeking Darius Daughtry

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In the play Seeking a young musician’s quest for independence leads him to discover how instrumental his family’s past is to him in finding his future.

This presentation will be a staged reading of a new play by Darius Daughtry, founder of the Art Prevails Project, and will have a chat back after each reading with an opportunity for the audience to give feedback.

“I began writing Seeking as an exploration of my personal journey and relationships that have helped form who I am. This play takes a deep a deep dive into how influence and inspiration guide us.

Music moves my life and is central to the movement of this story. From spirituals to soul music to hip hop, Seeking drips with the rhythms that move our lives,” said Daughtry.”

The production is part of the Broward Center’s Art For Action: Black Voices initiative, which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, and mobilize action on social justice issues.

Black Voices initiatives are generously supported by JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

Darius V. Daughtry Art Prevails Project

The Cast of Seeking includes Janice Muller, Douglas “Xaire” Goodridge, Kent Chambers-Wilson, David H. Hepburn, Marlo Rodriguez,Denzel McCausland, Regina “Gigi” Hodges,Yamille Mercedes, and Lauren Potts,

What: Staged Reading of Seeking a new Play Written and Directed by Darius V. Daughtry

Where: Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Abdo New River Room

201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL

When: July 23, 24th, 2022

Tickets: http://bit.ly/seekingplay