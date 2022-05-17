Kelley Allen, CSA named one of Legacy Miami's Most Influential and Powerful Black Business Leaders for 2022

Kelley Allen, CSA A J Shorter

Miami, FL. Kelley Allen, a Miami-Based Supervising Casting Director has been nominated and selected by Legacy Miami as one of South Florida’s Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders for 2022. Legacy Miami is a business/news publication serving South Florida's Black community with insightful articles and information. Allen and other awardees were celebrated during the 16th Annual Legacy Power Gala held at The Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. Allen's business profile was included in the Magazine's Power issue on April 17th, 2022.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award from Legacy Miami. It's very gratifying to be recognized by your peers. Congratulations to the other distinguished winners. It was an amazing evening," said Allen.

Allen, the Self-Made Owner, and CEO of Girl Gang Casting Collective has cast your favorite reality, digital, and development projects for over 15 years. She is highly respected among her peers as a go-to to ensure Film & TV Projects secure the best and brightest talent.

The African American, Los Angeles native has been involved in the entertainment industry from as early as the age of 9 when she began working as a child background actor in movies like “Friday,” “Devil In a Blue Dress,” “Toys” and TV shows like “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Moesha” and “The Jamie Foxx Show” just to name a few. She ultimately landed behind the camera where casting talent came naturally to her. Casting projects like E! Network’s hit show “Botched,” Gordon Ramsay’s: “24 Hours to Hell & Back,” MTV’s “Are You The One,” OWN’s “Ready to Love,” Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” HBO Max’s “The Sweet Life,” and TLC’s “Extreme Sisters,” just to give you a slight range of Kelley’s casting experience. Among her most recent projects are CW’s March and The Ultimatum on Netflix.

Check out snaps from the illustrious affair. Kelley brought her mom Gail as her date to the event and they both slayed the red carpet.

Gail Bradley and Kelley Allen AJ Shorter

Legacy Power Gala A J Shorter

AJ Shorter

AJ Shorter

Kelley Allen, CSA AJ Shorter

-end-