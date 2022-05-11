Miami, FL

The Collektives, Miami's Rising Band, Rock the Crowd at the Florida Panthers Playoff Game

The CollektivesDre Puente

Miami, Florida

The Collektives are Miami's up-and-coming rock band that have been invited to perform at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, home of the Florida Panthers and one of the biggest events and concert venues in South Florida. The band kicked off it's debut performance with a high energy set as the Florida Panthers defended their place in hockey history with a 5 to 1 win over the Washington Capitals in game 1 of the series. The first set was on the outdoor stage and the last remaining sets were during the quarter breaks inside. Tatiana Blades, Front singer of The Collektives said the group was super excited to perform on the big stage before an enthusiastic Florida Panther fan base. "The crowd's energy was so upbeat and amazing. We were thrilled to be invited to perform before Panther Nation and can't wait to return to rock it out again on," said Blades.

The Collektives — are a rising Miami band with an Alternative Rock/Pop sound. Earning a reputation for uplifting performances that resonate with audiences. Front singer, Tatiana Blades, leads with incredible power and a distinctive voice that holds synonymous with the Blades surname.

The CollektivesDre Puente

The CollektivesDre Puente

Known for adding top local musicians to their live shows (hence, the band name), additional mates often rotate among performances: Chris Rodriguez (Drummer 2); Diego Fernandez (lead guitar), and Harold Trucco (lead guitar). Each member breathes new life and style into the band's original music and famous cult classics. Known for delivering music that is an ambitious mix of dreamy vocals, hooks, and powerful songs that connect to listeners the band has performed at renowned staples such as America's Backyard, La Tropical, Oak Garden Miami, Bar Nancy, and recently at the 2022 Seaglass Experience.

Bandmates, Eddy Gatoe — Rhythm Guitar & Joe Hernandez — Drummer ( previous members of punk band, Dyslexic Postcards), together are the founding members of the group. Gaston Zukowski joined the trio in 2019 as principle Bass Guitarist.

2022 has welcomed the February 11th release of "IDK What Love Is" — a soulful and honest song about the complexities of love. "La Di Da", follows as the next in line with catchy hooks and powerful sing a long riff. The song is currently in its infancy stage and being co-produced alongside Grammy writer and singer, Roberto Blades — with a hopeful release date of June-July 2022.

Originals: "Letting Go" is a simple ditty about accepting the realities of life. The lyrics are simple but the point should not be ignored; "Honky Tonk" is an energetic, knee-slapping tribute to the country sub-genre; "All Within Me" — uplifting with a catchy melodic rhythm and an optimistic message about finding yourself.

Tatiana Blades and Harold TruccoDre Puente

To learn more about the Collektives and book them for your next event or music festival visit www.thecollektives.com.
For media interviews, contact Publicist Tandaleya Wilder @ She Got Game Media.

Stories curated by Staff & Senior Writer Tandaleya Wilder, National Sports, Entertainment, Tech Commentator and Founder of She Got Game Media.

Miami, FL
