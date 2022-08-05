Affordable Internet Plans USA

Affordable Internet Plans Buytvinternetphone

Even though the internet has become one of the most important utilities in the country, finding an internet plan within your budget is not an easy task at times. Countless internet service providers claim to offer amazing internet speeds at affordable rates but people are often faced with disappointment.

Thus, we thought to take it upon ourselves and guide you toward the right internet service providers and their specific internet plans that you should be subscribing to. Discussed below are some of the most affordable internet plans offered by internet service providers in the United States in 2022. Let’s have a look.

AT&T Fiber 300

AT&T is among the elite fiber internet in the country. This internet service provider offers various internet plans that belong to fiber-optic, IPBB, fixed wireless, and mobile broadband categories. Though, the AT&t Internet plan that you ought to subscribe to is AT&T Fiber 300. Here, you may access internet speeds that go as high as up to 300 Mbps.

The minimum starting price for this plan is $55 per month. At this price, you can enjoy unlimited monthly data allowance, and symmetrical internet speeds, along with various other features such as access to dedicated AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots spread across 21 states in the country.

Xfinity Blast!

Xfinity Blast! is the next internet plan that we would recommend. Depending upon your area, you may access download speeds from 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps. Since this internet service provider has a hybrid fiber-coaxial network, you will not be able to access the same upload speeds. Still, this connection is enough for multiple connections streaming HD content.

This internet service provider also offers fiber-optic connections with mind-bogglingly high internet speeds but they do come with a heavy price tag. This plan, though, would cost you from $50 to $60 initially per month; the plan prices vary across locations. The service provider even offers several amazing bundle deals that you may consider for accessing multiple services at reduced rates.

Spectrum Internet

Next, you might be interested in the package description of the Spectrum Internet plan. This plan will enable you to access download speeds as high as up to 200 Mbps that are backed up by rather humble upload speeds.

For a minimum starting price of $49.99 per month, these internet speeds may be enjoyed along with several other exceptional benefits, such as access to dedicated Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots across various states in the country. Though, if you want even cheaper internet plans, you could explore the Spectrum Internet Assist option but that would require your house to qualify as a low-income household.

CenturyLink Simply Unlimited Internet

CenturyLink is also among the internet service providers that offer affordable internet plans to their customers. The Simply Unlimited Internet plan by CenturyLink allows users to access download speeds as high as up to 100 Mbps.

Furthermore, this plan comes with an unlimited monthly data allowance, so you will not need to restrict your internet usage. Then there are amazing features such as strong in-home Wi-Fi and bundling options that make this service worth considering. This internet plan shall currently only cost you a minimum of $50 per month at the start.

Optimum 300

Owned by Altice, Optimum also has a few reasonable internet plans up its sleeves. The Optimum 300 plan offers download speeds as high as up to 300 Mbps, but the upload speed, here, maxes out at 20 Mbps.

A good thing about this internet plan is that it comes with an unlimited monthly data allowance. This means you may engage in all the online matches, movie marathons, or TV show binges that your heart desires. And all this would presently cost you a starting minimum price of $44.99 per month.

Mediacom Internet 300

Finally, you may also find the Mediacom Internet 300 plan desirable. For a minimum starting price of $59.99 per month, you may access download speeds as high as up to 300 Mbps. However, the upload speeds here are not as high, since it is not purely a fiber-optic connection, so it maxes out at 30 Mbps.

Even though this plan does not come with an unlimited monthly data allowance, the data cap of 2000 GBs is still way more than enough to support any and all heavy activities on the internet. Then there are benefits like strong in-home Wi-Fi and strong parental controls to keep you comfortable as well.

All Things Considered

All these internet plans are capable enough to support decent internet usage for mid-sized homes across the United States. For heavy internet usage, though, you might want to subscribe to their high-end internet plans.