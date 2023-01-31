How to register a trademark in the UK?

Disclaimer: "The author of this post does not receive a commission if you purchase through one of the affiliate links included in the post. However, the author only recommends products or services they believe will provide value to the readers. All opinions expressed in the post are the author's own."

Introduction

A trademark is a unique symbol, name, or logo used to identify and distinguish a company's products or services from its competitors. In the United Kingdom, registering a trademark is governed by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO), which is responsible for examining and approving trademark applications. Here, we will describe the steps you must follow when filing a trademark in the UK . Registered protection for a trademark in the UK may be obtained by one of three routes. You can register a trademark in the UK by filing an application at the UKIPO for a UK trademark registration, at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an EU trademark registration, or at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for an international registration designating the UK or the EU. Each of these routes has its advantages and disadvantages, and the appropriate route will depend on the case's specific circumstances.

What can you register in a trademark in the UK?

Photo by pixabay

In the United Kingdom, you can register various items as trademarks. These include:

i. Words or phrases, including personal names and slogans.

ii. Logos and graphic designs, including symbols and emblems.

iii. Combinations of words and designs.

iv. Sounds, including musical jingles or slogans.

v. Colors or color combinations.

vi. Three-dimensional shapes or designs, such as the shape of a bottle or packaging.

It's important to note that not all items are eligible for trademark registration. To be eligible, the item must be distinctive and capable of identifying the goods or services it is associated with. Additionally, the trademark cannot be offensive or deceptive and cannot be too similar to an existing trademark.

It's also worth noting that in the UK, trademarks are classified into different categories, referred to as 'classes' which cover different types of goods and services. When you apply for a trademark, you will need to specify the class or classes of goods or services that your trademark will cover.

What trademarks cannot be registered in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, certain items cannot be registered as trademarks. These include:

i. Marks that are not distinctive, such as generic terms or common names.

ii. deceptive or misleading marks, such as false geographical indications.

iii. Marks that are offensive or immoral.

iv. Marks that are too similar to existing trademarks, as they may cause confusion among consumers.

v. Marks incapable of graphic representation, such as smells or tastes.

vi. Marks that consist of or contain certain official signs or hallmarks, such as flags, emblems or armorial bearings, except as authorized by the competent authority.

vii. Marks that are identical with, or similar to, earlier trade marks which are protected by official trade mark rights of a state, unless the owner of these rights has given his consent.

viii. Marks that are identical with, or similar to, earlier trademarks and designations of origin unless the owner of these rights has given his consent.

ix. Marks identical or similar to earlier trademarks and protected geographical indications unless the owner of these rights has given his consent.

x. Marks that are identical with, or similar to, earlier trademarks, trade names and company names unless the owner of these rights has given his consent.

It is important to note that trademarks cannot be registered if they are identical or similar to existing trademarks, trade names, company names, geographical indications, or other marks already registered or used by others.

What is the procedure for filing a trademark in the UK?

Photo by pixabay

Step 1: Conduct a trademark search

The first step in the trademark registration process is to conduct a trademark search to ensure that your proposed trademark is available and not already used by someone else. This search can be done online through the UKIPO's website and will allow you to see if any existing trademarks are similar to the one you are proposing. It is important to note that even if your trademark is approved if it is too similar to an existing trademark, it could be challenged in court.

Step 2: File a trademark application

Once you have determined that your proposed trademark is available, you can file a trademark application with the UKIPO. This can be done online, and you will need to provide details about your proposed trademark and information about the goods or services it will be used to identify. You will also need to specify the class or classes of goods or services that your trademark will cover.

Step 3: Pay the required fee

After submitting your trademark application, you will need to pay the required fee for your application. The fee varies depending on the type of application and whether you are applying as an individual or a business. You can find more information about the fees on the UKIPO website.

Step 4: Wait for a decision on your application.

After submitting your application, the UKIPO will review it to ensure it meets the requirements. They may approve it or provide feedback on any issues that need to be addressed. This process can take several months, and once your trademark is registered, you will receive a certificate of registration.

Step 5: Renew your trademark

Once your trademark is registered, you will need to renew it every 10 years to keep it in force. This involves paying a renewal fee, and you will also need to confirm that your trademark is still being used in the marketplace. If you fail to renew your trademark, it will expire, and you will lose the rights to it.

It's worth noting that registering a trademark can be complex and time-consuming. Therefore, it's highly recommended to seek the help of a professional attorney who can guide you through the process and ensure that your trademark application is properly prepared and submitted.

What does it cost to register a trademark in the UK?

The cost to register a trademark in the United Kingdom can vary depending on the type of application and whether you are applying as an individual or a business. The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) provides different applications and fees for each. Below are some examples of the fees you can expect to pay when registering a trademark in the UK:

i. UK National Application: The fee for a UK national application ranges from £170 to £200 for one class of goods or services.

ii. Community Trade Mark (CTM) Application: The fee for a CTM application ranges from €850 to €950 for one class of goods or services.

iii. Madrid Protocol Application: The fee for a Madrid Protocol application ranges from £200 to £250 for one class of goods or services.

iv. Renewal Fee: The fee for renewing a trademark every 10 years ranges from £200 to £300 for one class of goods or services.

It is important to note that these fees are subject to change, and additional charges may apply. It's also worth noting that these are standard fees, additional charges may apply if you decide to have a professional attorney help you with the process.

It is always a good idea to check the fees on the official website of the UKIPO before applying for trademark registration to ensure that you are aware of all the costs involved and budget accordingly.

Classification structure in trademark registration in the UK

UKIPO uses a classification system for trademark registration based on the Nice Classification system. The Nice classification is an internationally recognized system for classifying goods and services for trademark registration. Under this system, there are 45 different classes of goods and services, with each class covering a specific category of products or services.

When filing a trademark application in the UK, the applicant must specify which class or classes of goods and services the trademark will be used for. This allows the UKIPO to ensure that the trademark does not conflict with existing trademarks already registered in the same class or classes.

It's important to note that classifying goods and services is crucial in the registration process, and proper classification can help protect your trademark rights.

What is a trademark value, and what are the difficulties in determining trademark value?

A trademark value refers to the economic value that a trademark holds for a business or individual. This value can be determined by the financial benefits that the trademark generates for the owner, such as increased sales or reduced marketing costs.

Determining the value of a trademark can be difficult because it can depend on various factors, including the strength of the trademark, the market in which it is used, and the competition in that market. Some of the difficulties in determining trademark value include the following:

Lack of sales data: In some cases, there may be limited sales data available for a particular trademark, making it difficult to determine its value. Market fluctuations: The value of a trademark can change over time based on changes in the market, such as new competitors or changes in consumer preferences. Intangible value: Trademarks can also have intangible value, such as the ability to create brand loyalty or trust with consumers. These factors can be difficult to quantify and measure. Strength of the trademark: The strength of a trademark, such as its distinctiveness, also plays a role in determining its value. A weak trademark may not have as much value as a strong one. Different methodologies: Different people or organizations might use different methodologies to determine the value of a trademark.

To determine the value of a trademark, it is often necessary to conduct a comprehensive market analysis and consult with trademark law and valuation experts.

Prior Rights and Procedure for Opposition

Prior rights refer to trademarks registered or used before the date of application for the trademark in question. The owner of a prior right may oppose the registration of a trademark that they believe conflicts with their prior rights.

The procedure for the opposition in the United Kingdom is as follows:

When a trademark application is filed with the UKIPO, it is published in the Trade Marks Journal. After publication, any interested party, including the owner of a prior right, has a two-month period to file an opposition to the trademark registration The opposition must be filed in writing and set out the grounds on which it is based. The opponent must provide evidence to support their opposition, such as proof of use of their prior right. The UKIPO will consider the evidence provided by both the opponent and the applicant and decide whether to register the trademark. If the opposition is successful, the trademark application will be refused, and the applicant will either have to abandon the application or appeal the decision. If the opposition is unsuccessful, the trademark will be registered.

It's worth noting that prior rights can be registered not only as trademarks but also as unregistered trademarks, trade names, company names, geographical indications, or other marks already registered or used by others.

Also, it's important to note that the opposition process can be complex and time-consuming, so it's advisable to seek the help of a professional attorney to guide you through the process and represent you in case of opposition.

What happens when the trademark is registered in the UK?

When a trademark is registered in the United Kingdom, the UKIPO has determined that it meets all the necessary requirements and is eligible for registration. Once a trademark is registered, the following things happen:

The trademark is listed in the UK trademark register, a publicly accessible database of all registered trademarks in the UK. The registered trademark owner has the exclusive right to use the trademark in connection with the goods and services for which it is registered. The registered trademark owner can take legal action against anyone who uses their trademark without permission The registered trademark owner can license or sell their trademark to others, allowing them to use the trademark in exchange for a fee. The registered trademark owner can use the ® symbol next to their trademark, indicating that it is registered. The registered trademark owner has to renew the trademark every 10 years to keep it in force.

It's worth noting that once a trademark is registered, the owner must use it in the marketplace to maintain the registration. If a trademark is not used for an extended period, it can become vulnerable to cancellation by third parties on the grounds of non-use.

Procedure for appeal in trademark registration in the UK

Photo by pixabay

Decisions made by the UKIPO can be appealed to the High Court of England and Wales, the Court of Sessions in Scotland, or the High Court in Northern Ireland. This is the final step in the appeal process after the initial hearing with the Hearing Officer.

It's important to note that appealing a decision to the High Court can be a costly and time-consuming process, and it may be necessary to hire an attorney to represent you in court. Also, it's worth noting that the High Court has the power to overturn the decision of the UKIPO and grant trademark registration.

Before appealing to the High Court, there is also an alternative route for appealing, which is the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC). This court is specialized in dealing with disputes related to Intellectual Property and is less formal, faster and cheaper than the High Court.

In any case, it's always advisable to seek legal advice from a professional attorney before taking steps in the appeal process. The process can be complex, and the case outcome may have significant financial and legal implications for the parties involved.

Conclusion

In conclusion, registering for a trademark in the United Kingdom is a relatively straightforward process that can provide significant legal protection for your brand. To register for a trademark, you will need to search existing trademarks to ensure that your proposed mark is not too similar to existing ones. After that, you can file an application with the UKIPO, which can be done online or by mail. The application should include a representation of your mark, a list of the goods and services it will be used in connection with, and the appropriate fee. Once your application is filed, it will be reviewed by the UKIPO, and if approved, your trademark will be published in the Trade Marks Journal. It is important to renew your trademark registration every ten years to maintain its validity and protect your brand.