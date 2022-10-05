Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!

The high-powered speed of an F1 racecar is unmatched, and Formula 1 is set to visit Las Vegas in 2023 for a stunning night race across the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place in November 2023 and will have a 14-turn, 3.8-mile course with speeds of up to 212 mph. Do you need speed? The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix combines high-octane excitement with typical Vegas glitz.

pixabay

WHAT IS FORMULA 1?

Although the great majority of people in the United States have heard of NASCAR, Formula 1 is the pinnacle of speed machines on a worldwide basis. The list of Grand Prix venues spans the world, providing drivers with new difficulties on each track. These high-powered cars are the world's fastest regulated road-course racing cars, achieving speeds of up to 223 mph, whereas a NASCAR race tops out at 200 mph. There hasn't been a Grand Prix in Las Vegas since 1982, and the two last races never took place on the renowned Las Vegas Strip. So when we say that this Las Vegas Grand Prix will go down in history, we mean it.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE THE RACE

BRING EAR PROTECTION

The most important thing to remember is to protect your ears from the loud noises produced by these supercharged engines. Anyone who will be near the action should use earplugs or headphones. You may also buy a radio at the location and listen in on the drivers, their crew, and other racing information.

GENERAL ADMISSION SEATING

Because General Admission features open seating, you'll want to arrive early to grab the best seats. We recommend bringing a foldable chair and something to read or watch while you wait.

ADDITIONAL ADVICE

Please bring cash for friendly snacks or souvenirs and a jacket for when it becomes cool. Leave noisemakers, such as air horns, at home.

GET BEHIND THE WHEEL

Is the Vegas Grand Prix making you want for your racing adventure? Why not try one of these quick and furious activities while not at the Formula One track?

EXOTICS RACING

Exotics Racing will take you for a spin in your dream automobile at the Las Vegas Speedway. You'll be flying around the track like the getaway driver you've always wanted to be, with a wide selection of drool-worthy automobiles to pick from. They also offer a Drifting Ride Along Experience, in which you will be a passenger in a Dodge SRT Hellcat as a professional driver burns some serious rubber.

SUPERKARTS IN VEGAS

Go-karts are ideal for the entire family to satisfy their speed demon urges without requiring a driver's license. At Vegas Superkarts, get in the zone for some friendly rivalry to see who will be crowned champion with these 4-stroke solid Honda engines.

COUNT'S KUSTOMS CAR TOUR

This journey is more for the eclectic vehicle enthusiast than the speed demon, but it will leave you smiling from ear to ear! The Count's Kustoms Car Tour provides an up-close look at some of Las Vegas' best Rat Rods. You'll see the Shelby Car Museum, Welder Up, Nostalgia Street Rods, and Count's Kustom Shop, the site of the History Channel's "Counting Cars" show.