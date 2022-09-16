The Magic of Golden Teacher Mushroom Spore

The unique strain of Golden Teachers is almost everyone's first psychedelic mushroom of choice for the very first experience of a psychedelic excursion.

Psilocybin, sometimes known as magic mushrooms, is one of the most well-known naturally occurring psychedelics humans have used for ages. Psilocybin and psilocin are naturally occurring psychoactive substances found in at least 15 species of magic mushrooms belonging to three major genera: Psilocybe, Conocybe, and Penaeolus. Psilocybe is the most popular among cultivators, including Psilocybe Cubensis, Semilanceata, and Psilocybe Baeocystis. The Golden Teacher strain of Psilocybe Cubensis has become a favorite among psychonauts due to its many health advantages, shamanistic qualities, and spiritual impacts.

Psilocybe Cubensis is well-known because of its wide distribution across various continents. It grows natively in Southeast Asia, Central and North America, and Australia. Growing golden teachers in a home environment are simple for an inexperienced grower. So, the next time you find a magic mushroom for sale online or in a real store, chances are it's a psilocybe cubensis variety.

The psilocybin level of Golden Teacher mushrooms varied from 0.5% to less than 1% by dry weight. Golden teachers are not among the most powerful strains.

What are Golden Teachers?

Golden Teacher is a magical mushroom strain derived from the gene of Psilocybe Cubensis. This magical myco, also known as GT shrooms or Golden Teachers, was found in the 1980s and has since been a popular option for many.

Its actual origin is unclear, but it is instantly identifiable due to its exquisite design - a gold hat with yellow dots. The hue of Golden Teacher mushrooms is reddish, almost cinnamon-like. Compared to other Psilocybe Cubensis strains, Golden Teachers have bigger caps and thinner stems.

The cap size of golden teachers' magic mushrooms may vary from 20 to 80mm in diameter. The fruiting bodies of these Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms are distinct, with slightly curved golden crowns and a yellow core. Underneath the golden heads are closely spaced grey gills that deepen with age. When mature, the gills may become virtually black.

Psychedelic Effects of Golden Teacher

The low potency of Golden Teacher magic mushrooms is one of the reasons for their increasing popularity in the business. This makes it suitable for practically all mushroom enthusiasts, even novices. Because of its gentle nature, it is one of the ideal entrances for magic mushroom newcomers to discover a psychedelic voyage. Experienced psychonauts may also take advantage of its myriad unique effects for a fantastic psychedelic experience.

Golden Teacher mushrooms' most well-known effects are increased colors, powerful emotions, visual distortion, and lightness or giddiness. The term Golden Teacher stems from the Golden Teacher magic mushroom providing users with an enlightening and revelatory experience that lasts for hours after consumption. Gold cap effects are famous for spiritual or shamanic experiences and emotional breakthroughs. It guides visitors on a learning adventure that reveals the secrets of the cosmos. Mushrooms often have little to no visuals. Instead of visuals, the consumer's mind is engaged for many hours with deep and multidimensional perceptions. Here, the magic of the Golden Teachers expresses itself through epiphanies and breakthroughs.

While the effects last, you get to learn some crucial "life lessons," much as you would from a teacher. The beauty of this sought-after psychotropic substance is that you may modify the dose to your unique requirements and preferences. GT shrooms may provide a moderate or epic psychedelic experience. If you just want the health advantages and no hallucinogenic symptoms, you can acquire them by microdosing these psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

Golden Teachers Dosing Unit

Before dosing, you must know the dose's measurement unit. Online mushroom dispensaries almost often recommend dried mushrooms for dosing. Fresh mushrooms are ten times heavier than dried ones. The mushroom matrix loses water when dehydrated, causing weight loss. The unit for psilocybe cubensis strain psychedelic effects is dry mushroom weight. The drying method is another dried mushroom unit characteristic. Multiple magic mushroom farmers use freeze drying to remove more water than normal dehydration, making the same weight of dried mushrooms more effective.

Golden Teachers Dose Recommendation

Golden Teacher dose varies per user. Before eating Golden Teachers magic mushrooms, consider your experience level and physiology (weight, heart rate, etc.). The intended outcome might be moderate, powerful, or mild. Using the general psilocybin dosage suggestion, you may determine the dose.

Microdoses to light doses are excellent for beginners. 0.25 to 2 grams of dried magic mushrooms. Above 2 to 5 grams may provide a joyful to the heroic psychedelic experience.

High dosages might give you a psychedelic, magical experience, depending on your experience and body composition. Lost in the air, you may perceive noises and taste colors.

Not everyone will respond to the doses above. Take the lowest dosage if this is your first time using golden teacher mushrooms. This is safe. Fungushead recommends 0.5-gram dried golden teacher mushrooms. A half-gram of this strain is the changeover between microdosing and psychoactivity. Once you've physically and mentally regulated your body on the least dosage, you may increase or quadruple it.

Is it better to buy or grow my Golden Teacher Magic Mushrooms?

The correct response will depend on who is asking. Growing Golden Teacher mushrooms might be ideal for certain users because of its simple growing approach and adaptability in nearly any setting. This is why many merchants of magic mushrooms often promote Golden teacher mushrooms spores . However, it is considerably simpler in USA to acquire Golden Teacher and other psilocybin mushrooms online, which is safe, simple, and discreet. Growing Golden teacher mushrooms with genetic features are relatively simple for first-time growers.

The first hurdle in expanding spore selection is knowing the difference between species strains and cultures and how they vary in nature. Many merchants and less knowledgeable persons mix these phrases with others, such as variety or isolation. However, each of these concepts has its meaning. Species can readily understand these. Interbreeding between animals with diverse DNA lineages is normally not feasible. At the same time, there are a few exceptions to the rule, resulting in hybrid species such as liggers and tiger mules, horses, and donkeys.