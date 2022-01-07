Dallas police searching for woman accused of sexually assaulting a child

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 17800 block of Campbell Road, which is near Preston and Frankford roads.

Dallas police are looking for a person accused of sexually assaulting a child on Jan. 1, 2022.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 17800 block of Campbell Road, which is near Preston and Frankford roads. Police described the suspect as a woman between ages 30 to 40 with long blond braids and wearing a dark-colored skirt and coat. The suspect was also driving a red car and walking two white dogs, authorities said.

Police did not release any other information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Richard Valencia at 214-671-4339.

