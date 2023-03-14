51 Million Lack Housing Affordability as Priced Out Home Dwellers Pushed Past Breaking Point

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

Inflation has just surpassed its original peak over the past twelve months with yet another increase, sending it to 6.4% and another rate hike soon to follow over the next several days. However, when it comes to housing affordability, both sides of the coin are being pushed passed their breaking point.

According to data from the United Way, as many as 51 million or just over 40 percent of households in the country aren't able to keep up with rising rental prices in large metropolitan areas, when considering additional effects of costs of basic necessities like electricity, daycare, groceries, health insurance and transportation.

Research shows that the average rent for an apartment in major cities saw an average increase of between 5% and 22% over the same time in the previous year. While some places remain relatively lower in places like Indianapolis at $1,504, others reach as high as $3,641 per month in San Francisco.

As tech faces massive lay-offs and the work-from-culture is being upended as it was once known, many homebuyers are also being forced to sell at record losses. With more outside investors getting in on the real-estate game, they often face a pressing conundrum of either becoming renters again or being forced to compete in a market full of cash only offers in order to maintain some type of stability.

While summertime looms in just a few short months away, with the student loan pause presumably ending, and an unstable economic outlook, for many the future looks bleak.