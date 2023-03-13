Credit Card Providers Hit Snag with Gun Code as Mass Shootings Reach Record Numbers

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

According to research, more than 100 acts of mass gun violence have occurred over the past few calendar months. As school shootings, bomb threats, and cyber threats reach record pace, that's essentially 1.014 incidents every single day.

Recently, the financial industry has gotten in on the trend by creating a system that hopes to stem the epidemic by creating an electronic database. The program, which remains anonymous, will allow credit card issuers such as Visa and Mastercard to imprint a specialized tracking code for gun purchases.

Created in conjunction with other payment facilitators including AmEx and Discover, the code known as a merchant category code, would be shared in transactional data amongst several merchants and third-party systems.

However, the implementation of such a device has come up against legal challenges as gun activists, pro-firearm citizens, political figures, and proponents of constitutional rights expressed dissatisfaction at the possibility of the system bucking the Second Amendment as well as individual privacy rights.

In a staunch response to rising concerns regarding the situation, a group of attorney generals residing in more than twenty states composed a letter in direct disagreement with the MCC. Aimed at guaranteeing constitutional protections that have existed for hundreds of years, it urged the CEO's of two of the biggest financial players to "respect the constitutional rights" of Americans.

If continued, the project does not have capability to determine exactly what types of weapons consumers are purchasing, in addition to tracking ammunition, accessories, and other items required for gun ownership, putting into question it's efficacy.

However, for now the program has been temporarily halted until further notice, violence amongst the nations most vulnerable increases at breakneck speed.