Credit Card Providers Hit Snag with Gun Code as Mass Shootings Reach Record Numbers

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327kMD_0lHP1Llt00
Photo byiStockbyUnsplash

According to research, more than 100 acts of mass gun violence have occurred over the past few calendar months. As school shootings, bomb threats, and cyber threats reach record pace, that's essentially 1.014 incidents every single day.

Recently, the financial industry has gotten in on the trend by creating a system that hopes to stem the epidemic by creating an electronic database. The program, which remains anonymous, will allow credit card issuers such as Visa and Mastercard to imprint a specialized tracking code for gun purchases.

Created in conjunction with other payment facilitators including AmEx and Discover, the code known as a merchant category code, would be shared in transactional data amongst several merchants and third-party systems.

However, the implementation of such a device has come up against legal challenges as gun activists, pro-firearm citizens, political figures, and proponents of constitutional rights expressed dissatisfaction at the possibility of the system bucking the Second Amendment as well as individual privacy rights.

In a staunch response to rising concerns regarding the situation, a group of attorney generals residing in more than twenty states composed a letter in direct disagreement with the MCC. Aimed at guaranteeing constitutional protections that have existed for hundreds of years, it urged the CEO's of two of the biggest financial players to "respect the constitutional rights" of Americans.

If continued, the project does not have capability to determine exactly what types of weapons consumers are purchasing, in addition to tracking ammunition, accessories, and other items required for gun ownership, putting into question it's efficacy.

However, for now the program has been temporarily halted until further notice, violence amongst the nations most vulnerable increases at breakneck speed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gun Violence# Second Amendment# Constitutional Rights# Finances# Recession

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm a personal finance writer providing articles related to your finances,economic issues, and money-saving deals. Feel free to drop me a line anytime.

Texas State
37K followers

More from Sharee B.

Hospital Employees Steamrolled as Non-Profit Demanded Wage Payments in Medical Lawsuits

A group of hospital employees was left speechless recently when they began receiving letters from a medical collections company. The debts ranging from a couple thousand to tens of thousands of dollars felt financially impossible to repay for the workers, many of whom make as little as $12.75 per hour.

Read full story
4 comments

51 Million Lack Housing Affordability as Priced Out Home Dwellers Pushed Past Breaking Point

Inflation has just surpassed its original peak over the past twelve months with yet another increase, sending it to 6.4% and another rate hike soon to follow over the next several days. However, when it comes to housing affordability, both sides of the coin are being pushed passed their breaking point.

Read full story
4 comments

Retirement Community in Living Nightmare as Homeowners Fight to Sell Their Properties

Hundreds of residents in a once coveted retirement community are at loss this month as they contemplate their next move when it comes to the homes that they shared for decades.

Read full story
93 comments
Texas State

Hundreds of Thousands to Receive Assistance as Nearly $100 Million in Rent Relief Reopens

As tax season gets underway many families are still waiting to receive those coveted refund checks to catch up on unpaid bills, secure more affordable housing, or secure better living accommodations. However, for millions of families grappling with heavy job losses and wage cuts, a past-due rent balance means being days away from being put out into the streets.

Read full story
111 comments

44 Million Get Protections as Renters Receive Bill of Rights

As tens of thousands of apartments line the streets in modern cities around the country, the price to live in the middle of the action as opposed to a sleepy suburb has become astronomical. According to records, the average rent prices for a two-bedroom apartment across major cities such as New York, City, Seattle, or Los Angeles, range between $1809 and $2,168. However, renters will soon be able to get more bargaining power for their dollars as a new set of legal protections goes into effect.

Read full story
180 comments

Centibillionaire Gates Tops Records as Nation's Largest Owner of Natural Farmland

Billionaire Bill Gates has set a new world record as the largest landowner in the country. The entrepreneur, known for starting Microsoft Corporation, one of the most successful computer software companies on the planet has quietly been accruing farmland over the past couple of decades.

Read full story
34 comments
Chicago, IL

Renter Shocked at Landlord's Curse Word Laden Apartment Showing

A prospective renter was left speechless as she arrived at an apartment showing on Chicago's lower east side, as the situation quickly went from bad to worse. The young woman, who was interested in renting the home managed by the Chicago Housing Authority, filmed the incident as she was greeted by a landlord who appeared noticeably disheveled when she tried to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Read full story
6 comments
Delaware State

Special Counsel Named as Classified Docs Crisis Makes its Way to Biden's Home

A special general counsel has just been named by the Office of the Attorney General on the heels of an admission by current President Joe Biden that classified documents were discovered at his personal residence in Delaware.

Read full story
19 comments

Bank of America Pushes Zero Down Home Loans as Economy Flirts with a Recession

Bank of America has created a program to entice lower-income buyers to fulfill their dreams of purchasing a home. The program called Community Affordable Loan Solution will largely target largely minority neighborhoods where African American and Hispanic families may reside.

Read full story
67 comments

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.

Read full story
65 comments

55 Passengers Ditched as Flight Leaves Them Stuck at Bus Gate

Bus gates were designed to provide passengers with a method to board airplanes in weather conditions that are less than favorable or to help avoid long treks through enormous airports in many of the nation's largest cities. Commonly seen in places such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Queens, or internationally across airports that often see millions of passengers per day, they were considered efficient and time effective.

Read full story

Employee on the Hook for $47,000 Grand in Effort to Quit Job

Many companies in fields such as tech, medicine, finance, and tech are always in search of some of the brightest talent in the world. And one of their best recruitment tools seems to be adding incentives such as housing or relocation bonuses to an employee benefits package.

Read full story
6 comments

Patient Perplexed by $2,100 Bill for Missed Dental Appointment

A great dentist can be hard to find with the myriad of insurance plans consisting of multiple tier levels, benefits, and out-of-pocket expenses. However, one patient was left perplexed when a missed appointment due to unforeseen circumstances ended up costing them thousands of dollars.

Read full story
11 comments

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress

Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.

Read full story
799 comments

Kia and Hyundai Owners Floored as How-To Theft Videos Run Rampant

Car thefts have been an issue over the past few decades as people looking for a quick joyride or easy score for junkyard parts target unsuspecting victims across the country. However, for millions of car owners, the nightmare has taken on an entirely new level.

Read full story

86-Year-Old Flight Attendant Celebrates after 7 Decade Career

One woman is giving an entirely new meaning to "flying the friendly skies" after celebrating her latest anniversary. The octogenarian, who just turned 86 years old, has been working as a flight attendant for the past seven decades. Flying for American Airlines, Betty Nash began her jet-setting career back in the 1950s when the company was known as Eastern Airlines.

Read full story
2 comments

Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage

Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.

Read full story
84 comments

Homeowners Livid after Pella Charges Over $50,000 for Wrongly Fitted Windows

A couple of homeowners were left livid after contracting one of the top window installation companies to replace the windows and doors on their home a couple of weeks ago. Going by the username/Reasonable_Ostrich76, one of the buyers detailed how they were charged $52,000 dollars in an effort to have everything done. However, when it came to the level of service they received, it was far from what was promised.

Read full story
77 comments
Mississippi State

IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme

The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy