Retirement Community in Living Nightmare as Homeowners Fight to Sell Their Properties

Hundreds of residents in a once coveted retirement community are at loss this month as they contemplate their next move when it comes to the homes that they shared for decades.

In the town of Caribbean Isles, where the 55 and older population once saw a retirement dream, they are stuck with homes that are considered all but affordable. The residents who purchased the homes over a decade ago in the mobile home community as a part of a deal to keep their own slice of heaven thought they would be there forever.

The group, who had fought off several offers to purchase the property over the years, was considered a close knit community who had weathered the financial crisis and many had scraped up just enough funds to aid in the ability to own their community, unlike others in the area.

However, as an out-of-state investor ended up providing them with a deal that the mobile home park community couldn't pass up on, things slowly began to change. After the purchase, which sealed the deal with by offering as much as $41 million dollars for the park, featuring 400 lots of various sizes, for the residents their dream turned into a living nightmare.

According to one resident, who struggled to maintain her residence after the death of her sister, lot rents doubled over the years, with prices soaring above $1.300 for some areas of the sleepy Florida community. Some homeowners have tried to sell, in attempts to recoup some of their purchase price, allowing them to move to cheaper accommodations, however the increase in monthly payments is frightening would-be buyers.

Currently, some homes are selling for as little as $11,000 in some cases based on a realtor's information ,a loss of at least ten times the original asking price. Others haven't been so lucky thus far. For now, they cling to hope as they deal with the fallout and look for a way out.