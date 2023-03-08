Hundreds of Thousands to Receive Assistance as Nearly $100 Million in Rent Relief Reopens

Photo by iStock by Unsplash

As tax season gets underway many families are still waiting to receive those coveted refund checks to catch up on unpaid bills, secure more affordable housing, or secure better living accommodations. However, for millions of families grappling with heavy job losses and wage cuts, a past-due rent balance means being days away from being put out into the streets.

According to research, an estimated 15 % of renters are currently behind on rental payments, and with a threatened economy, the number is likely to climb higher at a record pace. Some of the states where renters need help the most are those with heavy metropolitan areas such as New York, New Jersey, California, and Texas.

One assistance program, which provided a safety net for millions of residents under the CARES ACT during the Covid-19 pandemic, has temporarily reopened to provide up to $96 million dollars in relief for lower and middle-class renters across the state.

Known as the Texas Rent Relief Program, which provided funds to more than 300,000 families across the region, is extending applications for those in need over the coming weeks. For a limited time renters throughout the state of Texas can submit a one-time application via the online portal to receive up to 15 months of emergency rental assistance.

To qualify, you must meet some of the following guidelines:

Have a household income of less than 80 percent of the area median income

household income Be at risk of homelessness or an unstable housing situation

Alternatively have a household member who had a recent job loss or receives unemployment

Have a valid identification card

Be able to provide proof of residence

A landlord who agrees to participate in the process

For additional details, you must contact your local social services agency rental program directly via their website. Applications are being accepted from March 14h through March 28th, 2023 until 11:59 pm EST.