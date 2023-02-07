44 Million Get Protections as Renters Receive Bill of Rights

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

As tens of thousands of apartments line the streets in modern cities around the country, the price to live in the middle of the action as opposed to a sleepy suburb has become astronomical. According to records, the average rent prices for a two-bedroom apartment across major cities such as New York, City, Seattle, or Los Angeles, range between $1809 and $2,168. However, renters will soon be able to get more bargaining power for their dollars as a new set of legal protections goes into effect.

Known as the Renters Bill of Rights, passed by the Biden Administration, the plan will tackle the ability of landlords to push steep rent increases onto unsuspecting tenants as well as add a layer of protection when it comes to unfair or illegal housing practices.

According to the White House, it provides the country's more than 44 million renters with the following relief measures:

Protection against steep rent increases

Access to affordable and safe housing

Freedom to organize against unfair conditions

Access to fair and understandable leases

In addition, it places the following requirements on the rental industry as a whole:

Prevention of anti-competitive information sharing within rental markets

Placing limits on rent increases that soar far above market rents for profits

Linking multifamily housing-based loans to include affordability metrics

Requiring public housing/project-based rentals to give a full month's notice before eviction processes occur

Enforcing accurate credit reporting information pertaining to background check procedures

As evictions pick up at a record pace millions are left staring at the light at the end of the tunnel.