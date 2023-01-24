Centibillionaire Gates Tops Records as Nation's Largest Owner of Natural Farmland

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

Billionaire Bill Gates has set a new world record as the largest landowner in the country. The entrepreneur, known for starting Microsoft Corporation, one of the most successful computer software companies on the planet has quietly been accruing farmland over the past couple of decades.

His purchases, with plots of land across nineteen different states, have reached a total of more than 275,000 acres, which is enough to crisscross an average football field over 900 times. Consistently mostly of rural acre parcels, the geographic impact is said to be the equivalent of multiple cities the in the New York Metropolitan area.

With an estimated retail value approaching $3.3 billion dollars, the land is also considered one of the most expensive purchases in modern history as an acre ranges from $3,756 to $12,000 dollars on average.

According to research, the agricultural and food sectors which include farmland accounted for as many as 21.1 million jobs over the course of the past few years, as well as representing over $1 trillion dollars of the United States' gross domestic product output.

Gates, who is a known philanthropist has been known for his participation in the giving pledge, in addition to making sound financial investments throughout his career. His move comes just as plant-based foods are ramping up for a multi-billion dollar gain by the end of the decade.

As supply chain shortages persist and the economy deals with increased food prices amid a recession, the purchase could render millions of jobs for decades to come.