Renter Shocked at Landlord's Curse Word Laden Apartment Showing

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A prospective renter was left speechless as she arrived at an apartment showing on Chicago's lower east side, as the situation quickly went from bad to worse.

The young woman, who was interested in renting the home managed by the Chicago Housing Authority, filmed the incident as she was greeted by a landlord who appeared noticeably disheveled when she tried to give her the benefit of the doubt.

"You've been evicted a month or two ago and you should have been out my m**********f******g place ".-Chicago Landlord

However, soon things quickly red chaotic once the viewing began as the landlord opened the door to an apartment with the tenant still residing there. Expletives began flying as soon as the current renter realized that someone was there to view her apartment. Not only did the landlord berate the tenant on her level of uncleanliness as the place was awash with trash bags, disorganized clothes, and other items, but she also cursed at her profusely in a degrading manner.

The TikToker, stared in disbelief as she proceeded to record the entire interaction before uploading the content to her account for others to witness what she had just seen. Unfazed by the fact that she was being recorded, the tenant and landlord continued to trade insults as the tenant remained behind what appeared to be a bedroom door, refusing to leave as the landlord told her that she should have been gone and she know that a showing was going to occur that afternoon.

According to the Landlord and Tenant Act, a landlord must provide at least 24 hours notice to enter without permission except in an emergency. In addition, a tenant may refuse content to allow access if the visit isn't for a proper purpose. at a proper time.

While the viewer decided not to proceed with her application process, the situation is clearly an egregious case of what not to look for in a search of a prospective rental.