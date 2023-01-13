Special Counsel Named as Classified Docs Crisis Makes its Way to Biden's Home

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A special general counsel has just been named by the Office of the Attorney General on the heels of an admission by current President Joe Biden that classified documents were discovered at his personal residence in Delaware.

The move comes after a series of inquiries prompted after his personal security aides found a set of files unspecified files which were garnered during his time as Vice President serving under former President Barack Obama. Initially, a disclosure was made regarding documents containing sensitive information being found in his office at a Pennsylvania Think Tank. However, with additional discoveries at his personal office and garage, the case warranted further investigation.

Currently, President Biden, his attorneys, and others are fully cooperating with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and additional governmental officials to ensure that the situation is handled in an effective matter.

"The extraordinary circumstances here requie the appointment of a sepcial counself or this matter".-Merrick Garland, United States Attorney General

Due to a matter of national security the information was not released to the public when it was initially discovered beginning in November of last year. However, the federal government has appointed Robert Hur, a U.S. attorney who took office during the Trump Administration to oversee the situation.

Previously, former President Trump was investigated over the existence of several documents at his personal residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida causing an uproar across the country. Although,the results of that investigation have not been finalized, it is unconfirmed as to whether or not the situation will be treated with the same level of seriousness as more details are still yet to unfold.