Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune.

The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.

A few weeks later, Taylor woke up to a phone call from the Nevada Gaming Board Control Board, informing him that he had actually won a sizeable jackpot to the tune of $229,368.52 dollars. Shocked and surprised at his new fortune, he went out to collect his earnings during the last week of the month.

Investigators on the case acknowledged that the mishap was due to a machine communications error, that prevented the casino as well as the player from realizing that his gameplay had actually triggered the jackpot score. Fortunately, Nevada has extremely strict regulations surrounding accountability in their gaming industry which prompted the board to tirelessly search for Taylor. and confirm him as the winner.

Recent trends show that the chance of winning a casino jackpot via a slot machine game is one out of every 50 million spins. According to estimates, people spend an average of $53 billion dollars each year trying to get a gambling win. In the end, for this one lucky player, his instincts turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.