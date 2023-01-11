55 Passengers Ditched as Flight Leaves Them Stuck at Bus Gate

Photo by Mohit Tomar on Unsplash

Bus gates were designed to provide passengers with a method to board airplanes in weather conditions that are less than favorable or to help avoid long treks through enormous airports in many of the nation's largest cities. Commonly seen in places such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Queens, or internationally across airports that often see millions of passengers per day, they were considered efficient and time effective.

Recently, 55 passengers at an airport in India were left stranded on the tarmac after waiting for the driver to begin the trip to board their flight. The airline Go First, a budget-conscious carrier based in Mumbai is the fifth largest airline in the country, However, that didn't prevent them from leaving an entire group of passengers in a multi-bus crew searching for answers after missing a roughly 1,000-mile flight to Delhi.

Livid, the flyers took out their frustrations online at the situation and eventually were provided alternative transportation via a later flight which departed later that same morning. To make matters worse, the rest of the original set of passengers were long gone on their flights which totaled approximately 1,100 other people.

Research shows that around 15% of passengers miss their flights each year due to a variety of circumstances. Many of those instances are due to overbooking, late arrival to check-in, and last-minute cancellations for things such as weather events, however, none of these incidents match what happened in Mumbai.

So far the airline has not released any official statement, but the Director General of Civil Aviation cited that the issue was due to a lack of proper communication, coordination reconciliation, and confirmation procedures.