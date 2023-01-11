Employee on the Hook for $47,000 Grand in Effort to Quit Job

Sharee B.

Many companies in fields such as tech, medicine, finance, and tech are always in search of some of the brightest talent in the world. And one of their best recruitment tools seems to be adding incentives such as housing or relocation bonuses to an employee benefits package.

However, when one woman attempted to give her job the boot, negotiations went south quickly as she discovered that she was in for a major surprise. According to the TikToker Madi_McKenzie, she submitted her two weeks' notice to enable her to leave a job she felt was no longer enjoyable.

The position started out fine in the beginning, as she states that she had been comfortable with the fact that it required her to relocate with the benefits of working from home. Suddenly, everything changed when the employer began enforcing a new in-office policy that didn't work well with Madi_McKenzie.

Upon giving notice, she was directly informed that as a part of her agreement, she would be required to repay the company a total of $47,0000 dollars for her sign-on and relocation bonuses. When asked where the amount came from, it was explained that the onboarding portion was a mere $4,500 but the moving expenses came out to a significantly higher amount of nearly $43,000 dollars.

Devastated, she took to social media to alert her fans and see if they had similar experiences. Some expressed sympathy for her plight, while others were bewildered at the sheer numbers involved in the package in the first place. While it is unclear what company she currently works for, moving on to greener pastures doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

