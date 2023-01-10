Patient Perplexed by $2,100 Bill for Missed Dental Appointment

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A great dentist can be hard to find with the myriad of insurance plans consisting of multiple tier levels, benefits, and out-of-pocket expenses. However, one patient was left perplexed when a missed appointment due to unforeseen circumstances ended up costing them thousands of dollars.

The patient's wife, Redditor u/RXgirl019, stated that her husband had been to his local dentist, which was covered by his insurance plan to receive some work that would require continuous visits to complete. He went to the initial appointment and wasn't able to make it to the follow-up that had been scheduled for a few weeks afterward.

Eventually, they received a bill in the mail that advised them that he would be liable for charges in the several thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, $2,100 in fees was due to the husband's missed appointment. Livid over what seemed like an outrageous amount for a service that hadn't been rendered, the Redditor contacted the dental office for an explanation.

Instead of reversing the charges, the office reminded them that they had signed an agreement that stated that he would be fully responsible for charges including paying full price for a missed appointment or procedure. While the patient is notably upset, they did acknowledge that the details were in the fine print.

Currently, the patient and his wife are seeking a solution to the situation and have contacted the office in an attempt to have the procedure rescheduled at the original price. However, if the request is denied then the only recourse they will have is to battle with their insurance company.