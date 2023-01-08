Kia and Hyundai Owners Floored as How-To Theft Videos Run Rampant

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Car thefts have been an issue over the past few decades as people looking for a quick joyride or easy score for junkyard parts target unsuspecting victims across the country. However, for millions of car owners, the nightmare has taken on an entirely new level.

Recently, models such as Kia and Hyundai, known for their affordability, safety, and cosmetic appeal, have become the new butt of a not-so-funny social media trend that's leaving its owners floored, out of money, and with no recourse.

The people responsible for the trend which causes obscene amounts of damage and endangers lives was started by a local group of young adults in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. Boasting the ease with which they could hijack these vehicles, the TikTok trend spread like wildfire across major cities throughout the country.

According to research, the average cost of a Kia manufactured between 2011 and 2022 costs between $17,000 and $32,000 dollars depending on the model. Hyundais are priced a bit lower, starting at $12,200 for a used 2011 Sante Fe. However, a feature on the vehicles is allowing the group of car thieves to steal thousands of them using tools that cost under $10 dollars. This has quickly placed them as two of the most at-risk vehicles for theft in 2022.

A class action lawsuit was filed last fall as a measure to enact some changes in the manufacturing of the vehicles going forward. Since then, the auto companies have offered security kits and engine immobilizers to customers at multiple dealerships, but they will cost almost $200 plus fees.

As vehicles become increasingly necessary to navigate rural areas of cities and towns across the country, car owners are watching frantically, hoping they don't become the next target of rampant automobile theft.