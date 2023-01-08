86-Year-Old Flight Attendant Celebrates after 7 Decade Career

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

One woman is giving an entirely new meaning to "flying the friendly skies" after celebrating her latest anniversary.

The octogenarian, who just turned 86 years old, has been working as a flight attendant for the past seven decades. Flying for American Airlines, Betty Nash began her jet-setting career back in the 1950s when the company was known as Eastern Airlines.

Since then she has seen multiple presidents take office and seen life insurance sold via vending machines. Nash says lots of memories come to mind over the course of her multi-decade career such as being required to remain single, assigning tickets via sticker, and employer-sponsored surprise home visits. She also had to do other things to remain employed such as maintain specific height and weight requirements to remain on the payroll.

"It’s just been the perfect career path. It’s given my love of people an outlet, and I like to think I’ve given good service to others".-Bette Nash

As the longest-servicing flight attendant in the world, she's broken a Guinness World Record, which she was recognized in the summer of last year. Over the course of her impressive career, she has flown more than 100,000 miles across the country, via the route that travels from New York to Boston.

In addition to being a flight attendant, Nash takes care of her disabled son every night after returning home from work. Her route over the years has allowed her to make him a priority while enjoying a flourishing career and seeing the country.

As Nash nears her ninetieth birthday she has absolutely no plans to retire and says she enjoys her in-flight passenger interactions,and even still attends flight trainings regularly.