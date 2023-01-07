Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage

Photo by Yahoo.com via LifeTime

Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.

In a depostion based on a non-disclosure agreement or NDA signed by Aaliyah Houghton's family, it is revealed just how much involvement there was in the relationship between the young singer and the crooner.

When the teen was just 15-years of age, the proclaimed "pied piper of R&B" married her,by using a marriage certificate that he'd paid someone to forge,in order to appear that she was old enough to give legal consent.

Once the teen's family discovered the situation,they had the marriage anulled in February of the same year. However, instead of pressing charges against the nearly 30-year-old for pedophilic behavior,they were reportedly coerced into signing an agreement from Kelly which gave them a financial incentive.

According to documents,Robert Kelly sold the music rights to his first three studio albums,which netted in excess of tens of millions of dollars over the years between 1992 and 1995 when the thrid album was released. The benefactors would be none other than Aalliyah's relatives,based on testimony from a former bodyguard Gem Pratt,and allowed Kelly to avoid legal consequences including arrest for the illegal marriage.

While the family was not present in a multi-part documentary series that aired recently, the ordeal was the latest revelation in a string of sex crimes by a convicted sexual predator that has spanned the course of a lifetime.