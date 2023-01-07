5 Weird and Interesting Laws Going into Effect Across the Country in 2023

Photo by Elena de Soto on Unsplash

It's 2023 and while everyone is gearing up to make an honest attempt at those New Year's Resolutions such as losing weight, quitting their employers, and traveling the world, several states were busy enacting laws that range from very necessary to unbelievable.

Here's a list of the most interesting ones gathered across the internet.

1.) Colorado has decriminalized the usage or growth of a class of psychoactive substances. Although they are listed as Schedule I drugs along with heroin and LSD, the following will not carry a prison sentence by the end of January:

Mescaline

Psilocybin

Ibogaine

DMT

Psilocyn

Currently, Oregon is the only other state in the country that allows these substances to be used freely.

2.) New York will allow people to be organically reduced via natural methods otherwise known as composting. While plants and animal dung are typically the only things that are widely recycled via the earth, now human remains will be added to mulch or wood chips spread into the ground.

3.) California created a law that will ban retailers from pricing products based on gender. The intent is to eliminate the "pink tax", which says that women are charged more for personal care and hygiene products than men.

4.) Illinois passed what is known as the SAFE-T Act in an effort to effect criminal justice reform. The law contains several provisions such as allowing up to 48 hours before being considered an escapee while under monitoring, banning arrest of nonviolent trespassers, and cashless bail(currently stayed).

5.)Tennessee has a new law that makes it illegal for Nextflix password sharing. Now relatives may only share accounts with their own families, however, it must be without providing a password at login.

Of course, there are thousands more laws to ponder over the next twelve months. Just check out your local newspaper or government websites.