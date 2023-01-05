Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect Identities

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

A medical facility in Texas has patients in an uproar after its latest revelation.

Located within the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land Metropolitan Area, OakBend Medical Center has been treating patients for more than seventy years as a non-profit hospital. Originally named Polly Ryon Hospital, with its 218-bed capacity, the facility has expanded to accommodate a growing population and is well-known in the community.

However, according to a recent report, the hospital suffered a major data breach and is now facing a lawsuit over the exposure of more than one million medical records including such protected health information as social security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses among other details.

Discovered in early fall, OakBend Medical Center was legally required to advise the Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights regarding the matter, which subsequently allowed patients to be notified.

Unfortunately, not all of the patients were immediately contacted as some were only alerted via a credit monitoring service provided by their credit card issuers. Two such victims, Alissa Wojnar and Ryan Higgs began litigation against the medical center for negligence and the future harm risks associated with the information that was illegally accessed.

Filed just ahead of the Winter season, the plaintiffs are also hoping to gain enough traction to make it a class action case. In addition to the requested relief, the legal team led by Attorney Joe Kendall of Dallas, Texas, is seeking compensatory damages and the implementation of additional security measures. So far, it is unknown how many people have joined the lawsuit, with hundreds of thousands of victims remaining.