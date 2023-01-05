Eligible Customers Can Nab $25,000 in T-Mobile Payback Award

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OXNq_0k3tl19L00
Photo byWindows by Unsplash

Cell phones have increasingly become one of the most important devices in the modern world, and unfortunately propelled some of the most egregious data thefts in history. One of those companies, T-Mobile, which holds as many as 235 million customers alone has suffered multiple breaches over the years, putting tens of millions of identities at risk.

Although, they offer customers services such as free credit monitoring and identity alerts, this time the mobile carrier will be required a substantial financial incentive. As a part of a class action lawsuit, eligible subscribers can collect up to $25,000 dollars as a part of the upcoming settlement awarded by a New York judge.

The suit, which was filed by a group of defendants last Spring requires the telecommunications giant to pay $350 million dollars for "failing to protect their privacy", in addition to $150 million for cybersecurity measures to help prevent another situation from happening in the future.

As a current or previous T-mobile customer you can file a claim to get your portion of the funds under the following categories:

  • Out-of Pocket Losses
  • Identity Defense Services
  • Alternative Cash Payments
  • Lost Time

In addition to those payments, customers can opt to receive restoration services which include measurements to monitor identity fraud such as credit repair, information disputes, and credit bureau alerts.

For customers who meet the qualifications or simply want to enroll in the credit services, a final hearing will take place in the next couple of weeks however, the deadline to claim your share of up to $25,000 is before the end of the month.

I'm a personal finance writer providing articles related to your finances,economic issues, and money-saving deals.

