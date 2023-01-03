Nursing Home Kicks Out 97-Year-Old Special Needs Resident Upon Hospital Release

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A woman is reeling after her 97-year-old mother was kicked out of a residential nursing facility following a spat over financial issues with her contract that left them with few options.

The elderly citizen had been residing at Sunflower Z Homes LLC for a considerable amount of time, however, she was shockingly met with a situation over the fall that resulted in an eviction notice for an unpaid account balance due to a lapse in insurance coverage.

According to records, the assisted living facility provided the daughter with a letter detailing that she had to remove her mother from the facility and locate another place to stay in a matter of 5 days or the family would have to pay $265 per day which equals roughly $8,000 per month for services.

"She wants my mother out by the 23rd, and if she's not out by the 23rd, I need to pay $265 a day".-Mrs. Wakim,Patients Daughter

To make matters worse, the disabled woman who has special needs, ended up having to be hospitalized during the process and the nursing home was still unrelenting.

"For six days, we've tried to find a place for my mother. Not every place can take her."-Mrs. Wakim,Patients Daughter

Eventually, Sunflower Z Homes LLC did offer an arrangement that would have tentatively allowed the patient to remain in the facility, however, when it came time to bring her back, Wakim was advised that there wasn't a nurse available to re-admit her mother.

For now, the family is desperately searching for a place as the area faces a shortage of homes due to the closing of other facilities.