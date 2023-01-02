Cosby Making Comeback Following Years of Sexual Assault Cases

Bill Cosby was once known as one of the most successful comedians in American history. However, following his fall from grace after a slew of sexual assault cases and prison time, his reputation may never be the same.

Merely a year after his release, the Cosby Show alum is planning what he anticipates is his biggest act yet with a comedy tour slated to begin in the first half of 2023.

The 85-year-old Pennsylvania resident stated in an interview with radio host Scott Spears on Ohio's WGH Talk that" because there's so much fun to be had in storytelling that I do". In addition to the interview, Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Cosby, spoke with Variety Magazine where he confirmed that a tour is likely to begin around the Spring or Summer season.

At the height of his career, Bill Cosby had starred in, produced, or performed in more than 144 shows, with his net worth estimated to be at $400 million dollars over the course of his career. However, all of that changed when he embarked on a downfall following over sixty allegations of sexual abuse or assault, with pending litigation as recently as early December 2022.

"Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it".-Bill Cosby

While the dates and cities have yet to be announced, the tour will mark his first performance in over seven and a half years, with the most recent being at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.