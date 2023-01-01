Dishonest Employer Left Owing $50 Grand After Duping Workers in Overtime Scheme

Sharee B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dadkX_0k00gfKw00
A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business.

The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.

"We worked 48 hours week 1, they'd cut our hours to less than 32 hours for week 2". -U/UpperMacungie,Redditor

When he asked his boss for an explanation of why the hours were lumped together versus being paid at the legally required overtime rate versus the straight hourly rate, the condescending employer tried to explain away the situation by using an unfair calculation of averages.

After speaking with other co-workers and discovering that the problem was an issue throughout the company, they contacted the United States Department of Labor, as well as an employment lawyer to investigate the issue.

Following multiple visits and a look into the employer's payroll records, the employer was required to pay accumulated retro overtime with interest to every employee they'd ever done this to. In the end, the company had to compensate the workers at least $50,000 in lost wages in addition to a fine by the government.

"If when I brought it to her attention the office manager had said "Oops" and paid me my $192 instead of treating me like a child, they could've saved what I heard turned into -$50k".-U/UpperMacungie

It's unknown whether or not the art shop is still in business, however, cheating employees out of earnestly earned wages is a lesson they aren't likely to easily forget.

