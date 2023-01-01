Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-Air

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A father of seven is lucky to be alive after he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure a few years ago. However, his life was about to change again once he was advised that a hospital a few states away had received a donor match that would give him a desperately needed new heart.

Arriving at the airport as quickly as he could, with his brother tagging along for emotional support, Patrick Holland was excited and terrified at the same time. The 56-year-old was only given 8-hours to reach the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle before his heart would no longer be viable for surgery.

The flight from Anchorage originally took off without a hitch, but for Patrick, something was off about the airport that day. Around the country, the huge procession of snow storms was besieging states in mountains of snow, freezing temps, and roaring winds causing cancellations all over the place. Since his flight was just a few hours, he went ahead and boarded, expecting to at least arrive at the medical center on time and sort out the details of getting home after he was in recovery.

Then all of a sudden, in mid-air, with less than a couple of hours to go, the plane's flight was abruptly canceled, requiring his pilot to turn around and return to the airport from which it had originally taken off.

Shortly after landing, Patrick received a devastating call from the hospital that his heart would have to be given to someone else. As they made their way out of the airport, his brother shared the news on Patrick's FaceBook page. Saddened, he returned home to enjoy Christmas weekend with his family, hoping for a heart again someday.