Family of Six Erupts into Homelessness on $80,000 Dollar Annual Salary

A family of six has found themselves mired in homelessness over the past few months after struggling to find a suitable place to rent.

The couple, who has four children previously lived in a modest two-bedroom home in the cushy suburb of Warwick. Earning $80,000 dollars annually between the two of them, they enjoyed a lifestyle that afforded them a few luxuries. In addition, they received rental assistance year-round from a federal housing voucher which paid a large portion of their monthly housing expenses.

However, after a few years, the homeowner decided that he wanted to rent the place to a relative and no longer wished to have the family live on his property. After bargaining with the landlord to let them stay in the home while they looked for other accommodations they were legally evicted.

Although there were many vacancies available in the city, the husband and wife wanted to stay within their monthly budget of $2,500 barring utilities such as water, trash, electric, and gas service. After an exhaustive search including neighborhood shelters and camping tents, they settled on hotel hopping and moved to at least six different locations spending upwards of $40,000 in fees over the course of six months.

In the end, a family member took them in, after losing one of their jobs as well as their vehicle. While the husband still works, the six of them reside in a spare bedroom for just under $900 per month. As the neighbor's car rides help ensure that a source of income continues, the family presses on.