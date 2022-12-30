Good Samaritan Ends Elderly Womans Suffering with $110,000 Dollar Retirement Fund

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

An elderly Walmart employee got the surprise of a lifetime the other day when the goodwill of a stranger sought to end her struggles.

The woman, 82-year-old Carmen Kelly has been working for the retailer for several years, however, her health has gotten so bad that she requires a cane to walk. After surviving a grueling shift caused her to be in such discomfort that she had to lean against a shopping cart with her cane to continue working, a customer decided that she wouldn't allow her to suffer a minute longer.

Saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid medical debts and with less than $100 to her name, the elderly employee faithfully showed up to work at the Arizona store each day. Typically an employee with disabilities or someone meeting the age requirement of a senior citizen would be provided ample opportunities to rest in a chair. However, the woman's position did not allow to her sit down during her shift unless she was out on a break.

Disgusted with the woman's predicament, a shopper named Elizabeth Rizzo decided that she was going to set the woman up with a GoFundMe page. Mere hours after posting it to a TikTok account, donations began flooding in and soon the account reached $110,000 dollars, which is enough for Kelly to retire. As news spread of the good dead additional people began to pour funds into the account bringing the total to $130,000.

While it's uncertain whether the senior citizen actually left her job yet, at least her journey will be that much easier due to the kindness of a stranger.