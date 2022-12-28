Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.

The Redditor who goes by the username ColinMcGraw attempted to take his young children on a quick holiday trip and ended up stuck in Denver, unable to get even a flight home. After being stranded for the better part of a week, the family of six continues to be met with silence.

According to Southwest Airlines, stuck passengers are supposed to speak with customer service for help with re-booking flights, changing reservation details, or other remedies, however, the airline remains unreachable as the number is met with a neverending busy signal.

Tired and weary, the customer frantically tries the mobile application in an uploaded video, hoping for a positive response, and receives much of the same.

" This is the worst round of cancellations for any single airline I can recall in a career of more than 20 years as an industry analyst.” -Harvey Harteveldt, Atmospheric Research Group

Currently, more than 10,000 flights have been canceled over the past week and no clear guidance has been issued on passengers will get home safely. Others have taken measures into their own hands by partnering with strangers to find hotel accommodations, and rental cars, or driving cross-country to escape the pandemonium.

As customers look forward to the start of a new year and being home with their loved ones, the airline saga continues.