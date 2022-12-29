High Flying Meta Employee Drops $300,000 on Floating Work from Home Lifestyle

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

According to research, 16% of companies worldwide have allowed their employees to continue working remotely over the past couple of years. But, one millennial took the perks of being where you want to be to a whole different level when he copped a cruise ship condo for a tad over half a million dollars.

The 28-year-old tech employee has a love for traveling and is one of Metas'(formerly FaceBook) Reality Labs employees. The company, which specializes in virtual reality software, products, and augmentation has salaries ranging from $86,000 to $171,000 dollars per year which wouldn't make the transition a far stretch.

"I'm going from this model where you want to go somewhere". Maybe see a city midday to afternoon and then start my workday around 6 pm or 7 pm".-Austin Wells

The condo, which features up to 237 square feet of luxury cabin space, also features around-the-world travel, food, laundry facilities, gyms, physician services, and several forms of recreation for residents to enjoy.

In addition to the hefty $250,000 annual lease, the cruise line offers a lifetime experience of permanent residency at one million dollars. Run by Storyline, the ship called MV Narrative is set to make its first journey in 2025 and promises to feature 1,000 days in exotic destinations.

Meanwhile, Wells who has been with the company for an unspecified amount of time, plans on enjoying the luxury cruise lifestyle for over the next twelve years. With nearly 400 suites available, it's has the potential to become metropolis at sea.