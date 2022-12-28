Over 20 Million Face Utility Shutoffs after Country Plunged into Once-in-a-Lifetime Freeze

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

More than 37 states experienced a deep freeze over the Christmas holiday that is unlike any ever seen before. As temperatures average a minimum of minus 10 degrees with life-threatening winds and blistering cold, many are facing another crisis that has yet to fully unfold.

This once-in-a-lifetime event has caused an array of damages including burst pipes, house fires, broken furnaces, blitzed water heaters, and short-circuited breaker boxes. However, it has also left at least 20 million people in danger of having their utility services disconnected as bills skyrocketed as companies cash in on the power frenzy.

According to data, for every sixty people, at least ten of them have fallen behind on their heating and electric bills. Owing a total of $16.1 billion dollars across 1,600 utility companies, with a past due balance of around $800, a terrifying wave of shutoffs is inevitable.

Although public utility commissions in many states have mandated moratoriums, those rules only apply under specific weather conditions with each state or company having predetermined guidelines for who qualifies and when.

At least 6 million individuals receive public energy assistance on an annual basis, however, it can often come at a cost of completing financial assessments and submitting highly sensitive documents in order to stave off the cold or have services reconnected in places where a multitude of options are non-existent.

Deregulated markets don't always fare much better as plundering temperatures are becoming more commonplace. Some companies are using a credit hotel model where customers are provided deferred balance arrangements in addition to daily metered usage, causing hundreds due at hours' notice before set cutoff times.

As food prices and shelter continue to climb past 11% and 6% respectively, this winter season millions of families will be left stuck in the cold.