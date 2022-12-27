Medical Debt to Surge as Millions Kicked Off Medicaid Rolls in Congressional Bill

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

Medicaid, a program for lower-income families who don't qualify for, or cannot afford other types of health insurance has been a staple over the course of the past two years. As a partially taxpayer-funded governmental service, the various types of coverage it provides is considered somewhat of a safety net or lifeline for those who need it the most.

However, as the county faces a recession, inflation rates are of epic proportions, and millions of people still endure the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, for millions the free health insurance will be no more.

As part of the package in the latest Congressional bill, passed last week a provision was provided that gives states the power to kick up to 18 million individuals off of the program. Statistics show that it will affect roughly 20 out of every 100 people across multiple states.

According to research, the cost of maintaining the Medicaid program has risen over the decades to an average of $734 billion dollars per year, while providing coverage to those considered below the federal poverty line.

All told, at least 100 million people are having their healthcare supplemented by the program, and 13% of the population owes upwards of $10,000 in medical debt. To date, more than $195 billion dollars is owed as of the latest figures from 2019.

Although systems have been put in place to adequately screen policyholders to see if they can receive continuing coverage, the shortfall may be devastating. As healthcare costs continue to rise, hospital care is privatized, and profits soar, those left in the balance will be the ones who can least afford it.