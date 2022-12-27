Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.

As corporate greed has been a major financial sticking point in the past decades, seeing astronomical profits that haven't remained on par with the cost of living in more than thirty years, the difference in pay is astounding.

Research shows that a top-earning CEO earns approximately $58,260 by the end of a standard 8-hour workday, based on salary and compensation packages among some of the highest-paying companies. By lunch hour, the amount of money earned exceeds the entire annual salary of a McDonald's worker by at least $8,000, without working an additional day for the remainder of the year.

Fortune 500 companies reveal that the income of chief executives hovers around $16 million dollars. At the same time, a median earner would have to complete 329 hours of work over the course of two months to receive the hourly equivalent.

As many employees who once enjoyed stable jobs via some of the nation's largest employers have encountered massive layoffs, downsizing, and competing in a market that is in the grips of a recession, for many a change in compensation guidelines can't come quickly enough.