Company Loses Millions as Country's Oldest Newspaper Goes to Battle via Zoom

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

Video software Zoom has become battleground zero this month as one of the toughest negotiations in free speech history played out for millions of viewers to see.

Owned in part by the Sulzberger family for more than 100 years, The New York Times has been a staple for millions of readers each morning as they make their daily commute, look for financial advice, or soak in the events and happenings of the world.

The journalists, including at least 1,100 employees across multiple genres, were represented in part by the NewsGuild as well as a company union, amid staging a walkout that would start at the midnight hour and last for several weeks.

As one of the most profitable newspapers in existence, making an annual revenue of at least $1.78 billion dollars, with ten million subscribers around the world, the strike would potentially cost nearly six million dollars per day.

After years of failed negotiations and contract disputes, the workers ultimately went on strike, negotiating only via online meetings using the video software platform Zoom. As the battle raged on for a full twenty-four hours, journalists encouraged readers to completely disengage from the publication until demands were properly met or contracts were fully agreed upon.

While the full outcome of the strike hasn't yet been revealed, some of the demands included a floor salary of $65,000 per year, regular wages, and additional contract benefits. In the end, the company stands to lose around $100 million as the protestors stand behind livable wages in the city that never sleeps.