Couple Hit with Surprise $10K Tax Bill After $8,400 Mortgage Payment Jump

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A couple was left stewing recently after they got a surprise tax bill from their mortgage lending company.

The home, which was purchased in the past couple of months originally came with a $635,000 mortgage loan attached allowing monthly payments of $3,500 based on the homeowner's qualifications.

However, the bank servicing the loan recently sent them a letter that advised them that not only did they owe a hefty back balance on escrowed taxes, but that their monthly house payment would jump by approximately $8,400 per year or roughly $700 each month.

In addition to being behind on the taxes, which had been set up in their escrow account, they are responsible for covering the additional amount immediately by making payments over the next year. By their own estimates, the difference will exceed their monthly budget by thousands, as well as cause a 30% increase in unplanned household spending.

According to research, the amount of foreclosures each year has risen above pre-pandemic levels with rates as high as 57% over the previous year. These numbers also translate into billions of dollars in tax revenues for states across the country as families struggle to keep up, with interest rates steadily increasing and constant federal rate hikes.

The average tax payment on a home across America is as high as $5,419 per year as of last month, with median home prices hovering around $615,300 in high-cost-of-living areas such as Hawaii or Washington, D.C. As the economy slips further into a recession for the upcoming year, the financially stressed homeowners are hoping to keep up.