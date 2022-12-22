Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.

The money,which had already been taken out over the summer during a previous withdrawal,was supposed to cover the account just in case the original check bounced and caused a non-sufficient funds denial. However, a full two months later, the bank decided to deduct the $30,000 check amount again without any notice,leaving the customer fully perplexed.

Upon contacting a bank representative,the account holder was expecting to receive an explanation as to why the 30 grand was removed from his bank balance for a second time. Instead of refunding the mistake, he was simply advised that the debit was performed by the check fraud department,for which they helped him to file a claim.

According to the banking client, not only has he not been compensated for the banks actions,but he hasn't heard anything at all from the departnent under which he filed his claim.

Research shows that less one third of individuals check their accounts for banking errors on a regular basis. In addition, the customer must also notify their bank of any errors or unautorized transactions within 60 days of the incident occurring.

As for the customer, he is torn between waiting for Bank of America to resolve the issue on their own or proceeding with further action in his own recourse. Depending on the outcome of his terrible ordeal, he could very well become one of the 5% of households that choose to forego having an account at all..