Frightened American Tourists Stuck in Peruvian Hell Amid Political Protests and Mounting Food Shortages

Photo by iStockbyUnsplash

Machu Picchu is known for its beauty and breathtaking views as it sits atop the Andes Mountains. The ancient city attracts more than 1.5 million visitors each year equating to roughly 2.500 visits per day.

Recently, a group of tourists took to the site, also known as one of the seven wonders of the world, on a vacation to Peru, however, their situation quickly went from inspiring to hellish after political protests caused the city to go into chaos.

More than 300 people from around the world including the United States, United Kingdom, and South America are currently stranded as violent attacks break out on a daily basis and food supplies have become critically low.

"The only way to get in and out of the town is by train. These services are suspended until further notice". -Darwin Baca,Mayor Machu Picchu

This comes after the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, culminating in an arrest at the beginning of the month, following plans that revealed his intention to make unwanted changes to the country's government infrastructure.

As they desperately search for a way out, trapped tourists are forced to make days-long hikes through mountainous terrain, only to be met by vicious attackers before finding safety while trying to escape in areas like the Sacred Valley and Ollantaytambo.

Life-saving medications are also running short due to the inability of visitors to seek adequate medical care after waiting in lines for several hours in hopes of spare prescriptions or emergency medical flights.

UNESCO, the global agency responsible for conducting international safety and world peace has been in consistent contact with the Mayor in hopes to get their citizens back home for the holidays.