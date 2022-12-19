First-Time Homebuyer Threatened with Mortgage Takeback Over Missed Income Blunder

Photo by Sarah B on Unsplash

Mortgage interest rates have constantly risen over the past year with some climbing above 6% and forcing millions of homeowners to become underwater on their loans. However, one recent homebuyer is facing a different type of mortgage crisis as his lender told him he didn't qualify for the home in the first place.

A Redditor, who is known as supachazzed, recently lamented about his situation when he was contacted by the banker who facilitated his mortgage loan last Spring. He couldn't contain his surprise when they stated that lenders themselves were threatening to cancel his loan, effectively placing him into a defaulted status due to a lack of qualifications based on income-related issues.

After requesting a further explanation, he was also told that he was essentially being disqualified after the fact,based on a vehicle loan that neglected to appear on his credit report during the application process, although he recalls fully acknowledging it at the time.

According to research, there are a number of loan disqualification factors including credit scoring issues, paperwork problems,debt-to-income ratios, and unsteady employment. In addition to not correctly qualifying a client, loan originators and underwriters can face stiff penalties under the law for mortgage fraud, which can include a client defaulting on their loan within the first 90 days or submission of falsified documentation.

Currently, the homebuyer is continuing to pay their mortgage while the issue is further investigated and presumably hoping to keep his home when the dust settles. Meanwhile, the loan issued by Fannie Mae is one of the thousands of loans audited each year.