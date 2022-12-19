Car Accident Victim Left Speechless after Canadian Driver at Fault Sues for Millions

Photo by Oleksandr Horbach on Unsplash

Careless driving contributes to more than $55 billion dollars per year in damages. In a typical accident, the victim receives a settlement from the driver's insurance company as compensation for the experience that they had to endure.

In a rare twist, one Canadian driver, who was actually the victim of a hit-and-run situation is the one being sued. The Redditor who goes by the name ThenSorbet9845 was a part of an accident that resulted in their vehicle being t-boned or impacted from the side of the car. Although the other driver was at fault he ended up being ticketed for the incident, but that's not where his troubles ended.

The lawsuit which was filed as a personal injury and liability case is asking for damages or restitution in the amount of one million dollars.

Currently, the law allows for tort claims and accident settlements to be considered as one solitary issue, meaning that a person can sue for lost income, caregiver expenses, and medical or rehabilitation costs at the same time.

Records show that the largest settlement ever won in an accident was handed down from an appeals court to a victim who was struck by a delivery truck, after running a red light. Under the comparative negligence theory, he was determined to be less than 50% responsible for the accident occurring. This resulted in the then 20-year-old being given an award for damages totaling $17 million dollars, adjusted for down from $24 million based on liability percentage.

For now, the defendant has consulted with his lawyer and hopes to walk away from the situation unscathed.