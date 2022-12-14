Inflation Spurred Homelessness Affects Millions as Senior Citizens Live off of $750 per Month

Photo by Image Credit:iStockbyUnsplash

Over the past twelve months, inflation has risen nearly 8% and everything ranging from food prices to housing costs has continued to rise with no apparent sign of slowing down.

However, as layoffs continue to soar and the world grapples with wide-scale fraud, one segment of the population has been hit harder than most while having to contend with skyrocketing prices while making ends meet on an income that's had little change over the past forty years.

According to research, as many as 26% of senior citizens who rent their homes faced a loss of income since the pandemic began. In addition, one-fifth of those stopped being able to pay their housing costs over the course of several months.

One couple who was recently priced out of their Montana home is searching for a new place to live. They made the decision to move after struggling to rent the place on a $1,500 per month income, equating to just $750 dollars to live out of for each adult. Originally rented for nearly 70 percent of their pay, the home was recently purchased by outside investors, who raised the rent by more than $800 per month excluding critical utilities such as gas, electric, and water.

In addition, shelters are seeing an uptick in elderly clients that's not beenn seen in previous times. Ozanam Manor,located in Arizona has recently seen a flurry of residents ranging from 55 to 67 years of age. Research studies also show that the number of homeless people in the senior population is expected to triple in the next decade,putting the number at 120,000.

To date, the cost of living increase has risen to 5.5%, while the overall price of goods is up nearly double that amount. Coupled with high inflation, many seniors are having to choose between paying rent and covering prescrioption costs. As the recession moves into it's first year of what could end up being several, the number of seniors who can't afford housing will only get worse.